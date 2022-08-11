Rise in visits to A&E at the Liverpool Women's Trust

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More patients visited A&E at the Liverpool Women's Trust last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

NHS England figures show 1,255 patients visited A&E at Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust in July.

That was a rise of 7% on the 1,175 visits recorded during June, and 13% more than the 1,107 patients seen in July 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in July 2020, there were 697 visits to A&E departments run by the Liverpool Women's Trust.

All of last month's attendances were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was a decrease of 1% compared to June, and the same number as were seen during July 2021.

At Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust:

In July:

There were 63 booked appointments, up from 60 in June

90% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in June:

The median time to treatment was 85 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times