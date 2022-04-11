Road closures: one for Liverpool drivers this week

Drivers in and around Liverpool will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M62, from 8pm April 10 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, J7 to J9 - Lane closure for Structure - maintenance.