Road closures: three for Liverpool drivers this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Liverpool will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• M57, from 6am July 21 to 7pm July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 4 exit slip road lane closure due to general maintenance works.

• M57, from 6am July 30 to 7pm July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 4 exit slip road lane closure due to general maintenance works.

• M57, from 6am to 7pm on July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 5 exit slip lane closure due to vegetation clearance on the A580.