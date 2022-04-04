Road closures: two for Liverpool drivers this week

Drivers in and around Liverpool will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:
• M57, from 9.30am April 4 to 3.30pm April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 6 to junction 4 - Lane closure for communications.
• M62, from 8pm April 10 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, J7 to J9 - Lane closure for Structure - maintenance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.