St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 147 Covid-19 patients in hospital

St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 147 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 19 was up from 132 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 96% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 75.
Across England there were 13,837 people in hospital with Covid as of July 19, with 318 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, as has the number on mechanical ventilators.
The figures also show that 109 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to July 17. This was up from 96 in the previous seven days.