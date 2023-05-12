St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 60 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Register
St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 60 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 12th May 2023, 12:11 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on May 10 was down from 72 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 79.

    Across England there were 4,207 people in hospital with Covid as of May 10, with 100 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 26%.

    The figures also show that 28 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to May 8. This was down from 42 in the previous seven days.