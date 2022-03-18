St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 70 Covid-19 patients in hospital

St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 70 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on March 15 was up from 57 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 11% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 79.
Across England there were 10,877 people in hospital with Covid as of March 15, with 235 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – including one at St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 9% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 27%.
The figures also show that 69 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to March 13. This was up from 43 in the previous seven days.