St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 74 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 74 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 15 was up from 70 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 52.

Across England there were 8,434 people in hospital with Covid as of March 15, with 184 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 17% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 34%.

