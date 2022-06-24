St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 75 Covid-19 patients in hospital

St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 75 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on June 21 was up from 65 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 63% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 46.
Across England there were 6,002 people in hospital with Covid as of June 21, with 149 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – though none were at St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 29% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 5%.
The figures also show that 49 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to June 19. This was the same number as in the previous seven days.