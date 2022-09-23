The Walton Centre Trust cares for one Covid-19 patient in hospital

The Walton Centre Trust was caring for one coronavirus patient in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital for Covid-19 at 8am on September 14, and there were none four weeks ago.

Across England there were 5,142 people in hospital with Covid as of September 21, with 145 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 18% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 3%.