The Walton Centre Trust cares for one Covid-19 patient in hospital

The Walton Centre Trust was caring for one coronavirus patient in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

The Walton Centre Trust was caring for one coronavirus patient in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital for Covid-19 at 8am on November 23.

Advertisement

There was one bed occupied by a Covid-19 patient four weeks ago in The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust.

Most Popular

Across England there were 4,964 people in hospital with Covid as of November 30, with 128 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 32% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 27%.