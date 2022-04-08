The Walton Centre Trust cares for six Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

The Walton Centre Trust was caring for six coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on April 5 was up from three on the same day the previous week.

There were three beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 16,552 people in hospital with Covid as of April 5, with 319 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – though none were at The Walton Centre Trust.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 80% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 32%.