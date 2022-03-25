The Walton Centre Trust cares for three Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

The Walton Centre Trust was caring for three coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on March 22 was in line with the same day the previous week.

There were four beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 13,060 people in hospital with Covid as of March 22, with 269 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – including one at The Walton Centre Trust.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 46% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 5%.