The Walton Centre Trust was caring for two coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on February 1 was in line with the same day the previous week.

There were no beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 6,055 people in hospital with Covid as of February 1, with 136 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 36%.