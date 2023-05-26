The Walton Centre Trust cares for two patients with Covid-19 in hospital

The Walton Centre Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 at 8am on May 17, and there were none four weeks ago.

Across England there were 3,116 people in hospital with Covid as of May 24, with 81 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 20%.