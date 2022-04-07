Three more deaths recorded in Liverpool

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Liverpool.

The dashboard shows 1,610 people had died in the area by April 7 (Thursday) – up from 1,607 on Wednesday.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were among 23,731 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Liverpool.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.