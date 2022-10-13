The Paris Saint-Germain star has been linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks after failing to secure a move to Real Madrid earlier this year.

The future of one of football’s biggest superstars has been in the headlines again recently with speculation linking Kylian Mbappe to the Premier League.

The Frenchman has previously made his desire to join Real Madrid very clear but remains a Paris Saint-Germain players and now Liverpool have entered the conversation, according to reports in Spain. However, the player is understood to be one of the highest paid in Europe and the Reds could very well struggle to meet not only his wage demands but also the French club’s asking price. With all that in mind, a move to Anfield does not currently look to be on the cards for the 23-year old.

French journalist Julien Laurens tweeted that the World Cup winners wants to leave PSG but the club’s sporting director Luis Campos denied the rumours. In an interview with Canal Plus, transcribed by Sports Bible, he said:“I am with Kylian Mbappe every day. He has never talked to me about leaving in January. It’s not a statement from the player, it’s [from the press], and to have such information before a match like this is very serious. That’s why I’m here, to deny and say clearly that Kylian Mbappe has never spoken to me or to the president [Nasser Al-Khelaifi] to leave PSG in January.”

Meanwhile, one Liverpool icon has weighed in on the Mbappe conversation and has concerns about the player’s ego. Jamie Carrager, who was speaking to CBS Sport, had no reservations about the Frenchman’s talents but did question the timing of the news breaking with PSG having been due to face Benfica on Tuesday night.

He said: “The problem I have is that why is this coming out now? They’ve got a Champions League game tonight. The thing with Mbappe is, I think we all love him as a player, he’s amazing, but there is too much ego, and power for a 23-year-old player, who is one of the best players in the world. But he is a young player, and I think someone needs to just tell him no.”