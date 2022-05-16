Two more deaths recorded in Liverpool

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Liverpool.

A total of 1,656 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 16 (Monday) – up from 1,654 on Friday.

They were among 24,737 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Liverpool.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

A total of 152,628 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 16 (Monday) – up from 152,433 on Friday.