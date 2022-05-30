Two more deaths recorded in Liverpool

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Liverpool.
A total of 1,663 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 30 (Monday) – up from 1,661 on Friday.
They were among 24,900 deaths recorded across the North West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Liverpool.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.
A total of 155,270 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 30 (Monday) – up from 155,203 on Friday.