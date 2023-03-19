Register
Lost pubs of Liverpool: what happened to them after they closed down - in pictures

We have seen iconic pubs such as The Green Man and The New Penny Farthing close their doors for good over the years, but what happened to the sites afterwards?

Emma Dukes
Published 15th Mar 2023, 10:29 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 09:20 GMT

Liverpool is home to some incredible pubs which have stood the test of time but, sadly, many of the city’s watering holes have closed their doors for good.

Several popular pubs, such as The Beehive and The Royal have pulled their last pints, but what has happened to them since?

Here, we take a look at some of Liverpool’s lost pubs and what the old sites are now being used for.

Once a popular pub, The Elm Tree was open from the 1980s and demolished in 2020.

1. The Elm Tree, Kirkdale...

Once a popular pub, The Elm Tree was open from the 1980s and demolished in 2020. Photo: Phil Nash/Wikimedia

The site has since had new houses built on it.

2. ...now new homes

The site has since had new houses built on it. Photo: Google

The New Penny Farthing was based next to St Johns and was a popular spot, despite being quite run down.

3. The New Penny Farthing, Roe Street...

The New Penny Farthing was based next to St Johns and was a popular spot, despite being quite run down. Photo: Wikimedia

In 2017, it was bought by Liverpool’s Royal Court and reopened as the Courtyard Bar & Kitchen.

4. ...cocktail bar and restaurant

In 2017, it was bought by Liverpool’s Royal Court and reopened as the Courtyard Bar & Kitchen. Photo: Courtyard Bar & Kitchen.

