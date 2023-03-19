Lost pubs of Liverpool: what happened to them after they closed down - in pictures
We have seen iconic pubs such as The Green Man and The New Penny Farthing close their doors for good over the years, but what happened to the sites afterwards?
Liverpool is home to some incredible pubs which have stood the test of time but, sadly, many of the city’s watering holes have closed their doors for good.
Several popular pubs, such as The Beehive and The Royal have pulled their last pints, but what has happened to them since?
- 13 of the last-standing ‘proper’ old school pubs still open in Liverpool - including Lion Tavern & Roscoe Head
Here, we take a look at some of Liverpool’s lost pubs and what the old sites are now being used for.