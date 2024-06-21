Originally founded by King John in 1207, Liverpool once consisted of just seven medieval streets. Now filled with thousands of roads, lanes and thoroughfares - including some world famous ones - it’s one of the UK’s most-loved cities, with a rich and vibrant history and culture.

While six of the seven original streets can still be walked along today - though some do bear new names - other important or wonderfully named streets that were developed in the centuries after Liverpool’s inception have vanished.

Noted in old records of the city’s residents, or featured on maps from the 17th, 18th, 19th and even 20th century, the streets that were once home to our ancestors have now disappeared completely.

As Liverpool grew to become the city we cherish today, many streets were sadly lost along the way and in some cases residents were even forced to vacate their family homes. While some streets can still be located under new names, with a simple internet search, others have been completely demolished to make way for new developments and can only be found by scouring the old census archives and analysing old maps.

Here at LiverpoolWorld, we have compared modern day and yesteryear maps to find some of our once loved streets that have disappeared.

1 . Frog Lane, Liverpool city centre Whitechapel in Liverpool city centre is thought to have been originally known as Frog Lane, named after a colony of frogs who lived there. It later became known as Whitechapel, named so after a nearby chapel. This picture from circa 1900 shows Hope Brothers on the corner of Whitechapel. It is now the HSBC bank building. | Image: London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

2 . Kent Square, near Chinatown Located off Kent Street, near the centre of Liverpool's early Chinatown, Kent Square and its refined Georgian houses were once described as ‘a jewel in an ancient setting’. The area was damaged during the Blitz of World War II and Kent Square was demolished to make way for council houses, which have also now gone. It is now the location of student flats. | Image: Jonathan Wild

3 . Juggler Street, Liverpool city centre Juggler Street is the only one of Liverpool’s original seven streets laid out in King John’s charter of 1207 that no longer exists. However, High Street, which runs down the side of the Town Hall and into Exchange Flags, is roughly where it was. It is thought the original street was named after the entertainers who performed there. | Image: Google Street View