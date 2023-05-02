These much-loved pubs have interesting stories behind their names.
Liverpool is home to many pubs which have withstood the test of time, serving customers for many years. Any Scouser will recognise these pubs, but do you know where their names come from?
From the Baltic Fleet to Ma Egerton’s, we’ve got the scoop on why the city’s iconic watering holes have the names that they do.
So, here are the interesting stories behind nine of Liverpool’s most loved pubs.
1. Doctor Duncan's
Doctor Duncan’s is named after William Henry Duncan, the UK’s first Medical Health Officer. The pub, dating back to 1901, was built to house Pearl Insurance and is well known for its elaborately tiled interior. In honour of its namesake, it houses an authentic Victorian pharmacy cabinet, and serves a range of excellent beers. Photo: User Rodhullandemu via Wikimedia
2. Thomas Rigby’s
Thomas Rigby’s is one of Liverpool’s oldest pubs, located on Dale Street. The historic venue serves cask beers and traditional pub grub, and bears the name of iconic wine and spirit dealer, Thomas Rigby. Photo: Google
3. The Bridewell
The Bridewell is a Grade ll listed Police ‘bridewell’ that is now used as a pub. The name pays tribute to Argyle Street Bridewell and Fire Station. Photo: Google
4. Ma Egerton’s Stage Door
Ma Egerton’s Stage Door is a Victorian pub with a renowned theatrical heritage, in the heart of the city. It was built in 1869 and named after the pub’s longest serving landlady, Mary Egerton, who was also a theatrical agent. Photo: User calflier001 via Wikimedia