As we prepare to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with friends and family, dozens of dogs will be spending Christmas Day in a local rescue centre.

Dogs Trust’s Merseyside centre is located in Whiston, and serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens, with more than 50 dogs currently living in its kennels. They are in desperate need of permanent, loving homes and the best Christmas present for them would be a new family in time for the New Year.

Dogs Trust is sadly seeing more people forced to give up their pets as a result of the cost of living crisis, and warns that animals abandonments often spike during and shortly after the Christmas period.

A large range of dog breeds and ages are available for fostering or adoption at Dogs Trust Merseyside, including a Labrador Retriever, Akita puppy, English Springer Spaniel and Pomeranian.

Here are 17 photos of the rescue centre’s newest residents who would love to find a permanent, loving home in Merseyside in time for the New Year. More information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.

1 . Lola - Crossbreed Lola is a Crossbreed. Lola can live with other dogs and children over the age of eight. She is house trained but doesn't enjoy being left for more than an hour or so. Lola has mitral valve disease and will need heart medication for the rest of her life, as well as regular heart scans. | Dogs Trust Merseyside

2 . Poppy - Yorkshire Terrier Poppy is a Yorkshire Terrier. Poppy can live with children over the age of 8 but she'll need to be the only pet at home. She is house trained but cannot be left alone as she will bark and has previously raised complaints from neighbours. Poppy will need regular trips to the groomer. | Dogs Trust Merseyside

3 . Soay - Border Collie Cross Soay is a Border Collie Cross up for adoption in Merseyside. She can live with teenagers but needs to be the only pet. Dogs Trust have no history for her and cannot guarantee that she is house trained or used to spending any time alone. | Dogs Trust Merseyside