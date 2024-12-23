As we prepare to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with friends and family, dozens of dogs will be spending Christmas Day in a local rescue centre.
Dogs Trust’s Merseyside centre is located in Whiston, and serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens, with more than 50 dogs currently living in its kennels. They are in desperate need of permanent, loving homes and the best Christmas present for them would be a new family in time for the New Year.
Dogs Trust is sadly seeing more people forced to give up their pets as a result of the cost of living crisis, and warns that animals abandonments often spike during and shortly after the Christmas period.
A large range of dog breeds and ages are available for fostering or adoption at Dogs Trust Merseyside, including a Labrador Retriever, Akita puppy, English Springer Spaniel and Pomeranian.
- Freshfields Animal Rescue issues urgent Christmas appeal to help Liverpool's abused, abandoned, and vulnerable pets
Here are 17 photos of the rescue centre’s newest residents who would love to find a permanent, loving home in Merseyside in time for the New Year. More information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.