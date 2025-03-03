Located just outside of Liverpool in Huyton, Dogs Trust’s Merseyside rescue centre serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and currently has more than 60 dogs living in its kennels, who would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home and a loving family.
A large range of dog breeds and ages are available for fostering or adoption, including Poodles, Yorkshire Terriers, Spaniels, Bulldogs and more. So, if you are hoping for a new companion, why not pop into the rescue centre and find a new fluffy family member.
1. Clifford - Rottweiler puppy
Clifford is a a Rottweiler puppy. He can live with teenagers but needs to be the only pet. He is house trained but not used to being left by himself for more than an hour or two, so will need someone there to build up solo time if need be. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Twinkle - Yorkshire Terrier
Twinkle is a Yorkshire Terrier, looking for a home to share with her pal Dylan, where they can be the only pets and where any children are over the age of 12. They are both house trained and once settled should be fine to be left for around 3 - 4 hours. Twinkle is currently on some eye medications and medicated baths which may need to continue long term. She has also had some lumps removed and will need her new family to monitor for any new ones that may appear. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Dylan - Poodle cross
Dylan is a Poodle cross, looking to be rehomed with his friend Twinkle. where they can be the only pets and where any children are over the age of 12. He is house trained and once settled could be left for around 3 - 4 hours. Dylan and Twinkle will require regular grooming so this cost should be considered when applying. Dylan has had some issues with sore ears and may need further treatment for this, so this is also a cost that should be considered. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Luna - Staffordshire Bull Terrier
Luna is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier looking for a home where she can be the only pet and where any children are over the age of 14. She will need somebody at home for most of the day while she settles as Dogs Trust have no history for her and cannot guarantee that she will be house trained. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
