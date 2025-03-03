2 . Twinkle - Yorkshire Terrier

Twinkle is a Yorkshire Terrier, looking for a home to share with her pal Dylan, where they can be the only pets and where any children are over the age of 12. They are both house trained and once settled should be fine to be left for around 3 - 4 hours. Twinkle is currently on some eye medications and medicated baths which may need to continue long term. She has also had some lumps removed and will need her new family to monitor for any new ones that may appear. | Dogs Trust Merseyside