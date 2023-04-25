From Quiggins to Lewis’s, locals loved visiting these places as a child.
We all know Liverpool has many incredible places to visit with the kids but, where were the most popular spots to visit when we were children?
We asked our readers, ‘Where was your favourite place to go in Liverpool when you were a child?’ and the response was overwhelming.
From getting up to mischief at Charlie Chalk’s or Festival Gardens to having a mooch around Quiggins, these are LiverpoolWorld readers’ favourite places to go as a child.
1. Festival Gardens
We all remember this place. One reader said: “Festival Gardens where I met Jon Pertwee as Worzel Gummidge.” Photo: Wikimedia
2. Lewis's
Liverpool was home to Lewis’s flagship department store, which sadly closed in 2010. Readers shared fond memories of visits to the store, with one reader saying: “They had a brilliant toy floor, with all sorts of guests sometimes.” Photo: Robin Pollard
3. Charlie Chalks
Anyone born in the 1990s will remember Charlie Chalks or Wacky Warehouse, which were popular spots for birthday parties or a meal after school. It is no surprise that locals mentioned Charlie Chalks as one of their favourite places to go, because we all know kids love ball pits and chicken nuggets. Photo: zilvergolf - stock.adobe.com
4. Quiggins
Quiggins was an indoor market in Liverpool city centre, which was home to many alternative and vintage stores. It was a popular hangout spot for teenagers and lovers of alternative and rock music. Several readers said it was their favourite place to visit back in the day. It closed in 2006 and relocated to Grand Central Hall, but permanently closed in 2018. Photo: Paul Holloway CC by SA 2.0