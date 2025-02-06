Dozens of adorable cats and dogs are looking for homes around Merseyside.
While the RSPCA’s Liverpool branch has now closed, dozens of adorable animals are available to adopt in and around Liverpool, through the Wirral and Chester rescue centre (Wallasey) or the Southport, Ormskirk and District centre (Halsall).
A variety of dog breeds and cats of all ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible.
Below are 15 adorable cats and dogs up for adoption in Merseyside, including pairs of lovely felines who would prefer homes together. Take a look at the gallery and see if you could provide them with a fresh start.
1. Flower and Pansy - cats
Flower and Pansy are hoping to find a place to live the rest of their fluffy lives. Location: Wirral & Chester branch. | RSPCA
2. Scooby - Lurcher
Scooby is a three-year-old Lurcher cross. He is very friendly but also very bouncy, energetic and strong, so he will need a home to reflect his needs. He will be suitable for an experienced home with owners who have an active lifestyle. He can be rehomed with older teenagers who are used to dogs. Location: Wirral & Chester branch. | RSPCA
3. Smithy - Lurcher
Smithy is a ten-year-old Lurcher. Smithy has a few lumps and bumps on his underside which the vet has said are fatty lumps, as a result of this, the RSPCA are looking for Smithy to go to a local foster home so that these can be monitored at the animal centre and would remain under the care of the local vet. Wirral & Chester branch.
| RSPCA
4. Penguin - cat
Penguin found himself at the centre after being found wondering the streets with a very nasty abscess on the left side of his face. Luckily he was brought to the vets and is now recovered. Location: Wirral & Chester branch. | RSPCA