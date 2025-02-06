3 . Smithy - Lurcher

Smithy is a ten-year-old Lurcher. Smithy has a few lumps and bumps on his underside which the vet has said are fatty lumps, as a result of this, the RSPCA are looking for Smithy to go to a local foster home so that these can be monitored at the animal centre and would remain under the care of the local vet. Wirral & Chester branch. | RSPCA