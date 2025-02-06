Lenny is a 10-year-old feline looking for a new home. Lenny values his independence and enjoys having his own space to relax and unwind. With a calm demeanour and a preference for solitude, he appreciates a quiet environment where he can roam freely and relax in his bed. Location: Wirral & Chester branch.placeholder image
RSPCA Merseyside: Meet 15 adorable cats and dogs looking for new homes in Liverpool and Merseyside

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 6th Feb 2025, 14:00 BST
Updated 6th Feb 2025, 14:08 BST

Discover 15 lovable cats and dogs waiting for forever homes in Liverpool and Merseyside. Learn how you can adopt them.

Dozens of adorable cats and dogs are looking for homes around Merseyside.

While the RSPCA’s Liverpool branch has now closed, dozens of adorable animals are available to adopt in and around Liverpool, through the Wirral and Chester rescue centre (Wallasey) or the Southport, Ormskirk and District centre (Halsall).

- 13 adorable dogs and puppies looking for forever homes in Liverpool and Merseyside

A variety of dog breeds and cats of all ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible.

Below are 15 adorable cats and dogs up for adoption in Merseyside, including pairs of lovely felines who would prefer homes together. Take a look at the gallery and see if you could provide them with a fresh start.

For more information about how to adopt, visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/.

Flower and Pansy are hoping to find a place to live the rest of their fluffy lives. Location: Wirral & Chester branch.

1. Flower and Pansy - cats

Scooby is a three-year-old Lurcher cross. He is very friendly but also very bouncy, energetic and strong, so he will need a home to reflect his needs. He will be suitable for an experienced home with owners who have an active lifestyle. He can be rehomed with older teenagers who are used to dogs. Location: Wirral & Chester branch.

2. Scooby - Lurcher

Smithy is a ten-year-old Lurcher. Smithy has a few lumps and bumps on his underside which the vet has said are fatty lumps, as a result of this, the RSPCA are looking for Smithy to go to a local foster home so that these can be monitored at the animal centre and would remain under the care of the local vet. Wirral & Chester branch.

3. Smithy - Lurcher

Penguin found himself at the centre after being found wondering the streets with a very nasty abscess on the left side of his face. Luckily he was brought to the vets and is now recovered. Location: Wirral & Chester branch.

4. Penguin - cat

