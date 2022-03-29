290 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Sefton

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Sefton increased by 290 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 93,915 cases had been confirmed in Sefton when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 29 (Tuesday), up from 93,625 on Monday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Sefton, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 34,040 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 31,243.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 80,656 over the period, to 20,986,171.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Sefton.

The dashboard shows 995 people had died in the area by March 29 (Tuesday) – up from 994 on Monday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 23,119 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Sefton.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that nearly two-thirds of people in Sefton have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 161,066 people had received a booster or third dose by March 28 (Monday) – 63% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 202,755 people (79%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 67% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.