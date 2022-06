Food hygiene ratings given to 15 Sefton establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: A Great Little Place - Atkinson at The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport; rated on June 22

• Rated 5: Caffe Dolce at 409/411 Lord Street, Southport; rated on June 22

• Rated 5: Enelles Glass House at 241b Lord Street, Southport; rated on June 16

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 461-463 Lord Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: Fuego's at 3 Stanley Street, Southport; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: Shamraat Restaurant at 8 Stanley Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: Mitie at IPS Southport at Ons Smedley Hydro, Trafalgar Road, Birkdale; rated on June 7

• Rated 4: Story House at 32 Liverpool Road, Crosby; rated on May 19

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Cross House Inn at Cross Green, Formby; rated on June 21

• Rated 5: Campion Lawn Tennis Club at St Anthonys Road, Crosby; rated on June 9

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Finnegans Fish Bar & Takeaway Ltd at 70 Hawthorne Road, Bootle; rated on June 22

• Rated 5: Coffee at Mencap at 6-8 Mariners Road, Blundellsands, Merseyside; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 142b Cambridge Road, Southport; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: Gui Garden at 99 Liverpool Road South, Maghull; rated on June 9