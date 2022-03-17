Food hygiene ratings given to 18 Sefton establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Momma's House Ltd. at 3 The Shakespeare Centre, 43-51 Shakespeare Street, Southport; rated on March 11

• Rated 5: Park Golf Club at Park Road West, Southport, Southport Merseyside; rated on March 10

• Rated 5: 600 Degrees at Unit 2 Market Hall, King Street, Southport; rated on March 4

• Rated 5: Bistro Moulin at 73 Old Mill Lane, Formby, Merseyside; rated on March 3

• Rated 5: Spice of Bengal at 12-14 Station Road, Ainsdale, Merseyside; rated on March 3

• Rated 4: The Buttie Shop Ltd at 8 Aintree Road, Bootle, Merseyside; rated on February 9

• Rated 3: Modernist Cafe L20 at 4 Parrs Corner Trading Estate, Stanley Road, Bootle; rated on February 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Park Golf Club (Bar) at Southport Municipal Golf Cours, Park Road West, Southport, Merseyside; rated on March 10

• Rated 5: Pacific Hotel at 168 Linacre Road, Litherland, Merseyside; rated on March 8

• Rated 5: Mikhail Hotels Ltd at Market Hall, King Street, Southport; rated on March 4

Takeaways

Plus eight ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Allotment at Unit 10 Market Hall, King Street, Southport; rated on March 4

• Rated 5: Cake Corner by Leanne at Unit 6 Market Hall, King Street, Southport; rated on March 4

• Rated 5: Cone Head at Unit 5 Market Hall, King Street, Southport; rated on March 4

• Rated 5: Down and Out at Unit 3 Market Hall, King Street, Southport; rated on March 4

• Rated 5: Hectors Mexicana at Unit 1 Market Hall, King Street, Southport; rated on March 4

• Rated 5: Pitamu at Unit 4 Market Hall, King Street, Southport; rated on March 4

• Rated 5: Vincent Pacific at Unit 9 Market Hall, King Street, Southport; rated on March 4