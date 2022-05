Food hygiene ratings given to 21 Sefton establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 21 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 15 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: L's Kitchen at 59 Seaforth Road, Seaforth, Merseyside; rated on May 25

• Rated 5: Leyland Road Methodist Church at Leyland Road, Southport; rated on May 25

• Rated 5: Walkers on Wesley Street at 1 Wesley Street, Southport; rated on May 25

• Rated 5: Queens Road Social at 35 Queens Road, Formby, Merseyside; rated on May 24

• Rated 5: The Kasturi at 40 Eastbank Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on May 19

• Rated 5: Embassy Restaurant at 24-26 Nevill Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 8 Liverpool Road, Birkdale; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: McDonald's Restaurants Limited at 89/91 Altcar Road, Formby; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: Botanic Gardens Cafe at Cafe Botanic Gardens, Botanic Road, Southport; rated on May 13

• Rated 5: Sensations at 14 Stella Precinct, Seaforth Road, Seaforth, Merseyside; rated on May 12

• Rated 5: St Leonard's Youth & Community Centre at 60 Peel Road, Bootle, Merseyside; rated on May 12

• Rated 5: Compass Group at Asda at Asda, Ormskirk Road, Aintree; rated on May 11

• Rated 5: 121 in the Community at 241-243 Liverpool Road, Birkdale; rated on May 10

• Rated 4: Fatboy Burgers at 97 Park Lane, Netherton, Merseyside; rated on May 24

• Rated 1: Crossroads Cafe at 77-79 Church Road, Litherland; rated on April 21

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Boulevard West at 7-11 Lord Street, Southport; rated on May 13

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: 57 Orient Takeaway at 81 Upper Aughton Road, Birkdale; rated on May 25

• Rated 5: Diva at 215-219 Lord Street, Southport; rated on May 25

• Rated 5: Fylde Fish Bar at 117 Fylde Road, Southport, Merseyside; rated on May 25

• Rated 5: Golden Dinner at 63 Duke Street, Southport; rated on May 25