Food hygiene ratings given to four Sefton establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Rancho Steakhouse Ltd at 57 South Road, Waterloo, Merseyside; rated on June 9

• Rated 1: St John's Allotment at 32 St Johns Road, Waterloo; rated on June 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 3: Maghull Community Association at Maghull Community Centre, 604 Green Lane, Maghull; rated on June 9

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: