Food hygiene ratings given to four Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Rancho Steakhouse Ltd at 57 South Road, Waterloo, Merseyside; rated on June 9
• Rated 1: St John's Allotment at 32 St Johns Road, Waterloo; rated on June 9
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 3: Maghull Community Association at Maghull Community Centre, 604 Green Lane, Maghull; rated on June 9
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Via Fast Food Ltd at 97 Marsh Lane, Bootle; rated on July 12