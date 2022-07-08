Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 12 Sefton establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Teacups at Daleacre Primary School, Dale Acre Drive, Netherton; rated on July 1

• Rated 5: 1894 Bar & Bistro at Marine Football Club, College Road, Crosby; rated on June 30

• Rated 5: N&N Treats at 15 The Cloisters, Halsall Lane, Formby, Merseyside; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: Clubhouse Cafe Formby at Formby Golf Centre, Moss Side, Formby; rated on June 28

• Rated 5: Langberrys Limited (T/A Langberrys) at 83 Sandon Road, Birkdale; rated on June 23

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: St Faith's Parish Hall at St Faiths Parochial Hall, Milton Road, Waterloo; rated on June 30

• Rated 5: The Fox at 31 Foxhouse Lane, Maghull, Merseyside; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: The Mons at 36-38 Breeze Hill, Bootle, Merseyside; rated on June 28

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Happy Garden at 330 Moorhey Road, Maghull; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: KFC at Grand National Avenue, Ormskirk Road, Aintree, Merseyside; rated on June 23

• Rated 5: Scoozi Pizza and Pasta at 183 Altway, Aintree; rated on June 23