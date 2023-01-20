Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 20 Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Compassion Acts at 197a Sussex Road, Southport; rated on January 18

• Rated 5: Ainsdale Lunch and Leisure at Ainsdale Methodist Church, Liverpool Road, Ainsdale; rated on January 17

• Rated 5: Subway at Unit J, Switch Island Retail Park, Dunningsbridge Road, Netherton; rated on January 16

• Rated 5: Bentley's Diner at Unit C & D, 20 Hoghton Street, Southport; rated on January 12

• Rated 5: Temptations at 62-64 St Johns Road, Waterloo, Merseyside; rated on January 12

• Rated 5: Weld Blundell Starbucks at Scaffold Lane, Liverpool, Merseyside; rated on January 12

• Rated 5: Langdons of Southport at 169 Preston New Road, Southport; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: Piri Piri Express at 1a Molyneux Way, Aintree, Merseyside; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: Vintage Tea Room at 4 Botanic Road, Southport; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: The Cafe at TJs at 73 New Strand The Hexagon, Bootle; rated on January 10

• Rated 5: Rileys at 59 Orrell Road, Bootle, Merseyside; rated on January 9

• Rated 5: Subway at Kiosk 1, 73 New Strand The Hexagon, Bootle; rated on January 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Champs at 668 Liverpool Road, Ainsdale, Merseyside; rated on January 17

• Rated 5: Jubilee Pub at Jubilee Inn, Hatton Hill Road, Litherland; rated on January 17

• Rated 5: Southport Coaster at 137-141 Lord Street, Southport; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: The Corkscrew at 81 Coronation Road, Crosby; rated on January 10

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Nanny Sues Kitchen at 4 Park Lane, Netherton, Liverpool; rated on January 13

• Rated 5: All Budget Catering Ltd at Unit 12 The Bridgewater Complex, Canal Street, Bootle; rated on January 10

• Rated 5: Sandwich A La Carte at 97a Stanley Road, Bootle, Merseyside; rated on January 10

