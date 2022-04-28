Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 21 Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 21 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Caradoc Mission Community Chuch at Seaforth Childrens Centre, 39 Caradoc Road, Seaforth; rated on April 21
• Rated 5: Kalash Divine Indian at 1-5 Lord Street, Southport; rated on April 21
• Rated 5: Southport Hospital at Southport And Formby General D, Town Lane Kew, Southport, Merseyside; rated on April 21
• Rated 5: The Indian Kitchen at 108 Bispham Road, Southport, Merseyside; rated on April 21
• Rated 5: The Dolphin Fish and Chips at 30-34 Scarisbrick Avenue, Southport, Merseyside; rated on April 20
• Rated 5: The Oxford at 89 Oxford Road, Waterloo, Merseyside; rated on April 20
• Rated 5: Alexandra's at 514 Stanley Road, Bootle, Merseyside; rated on April 13
• Rated 5: Golden Bridge Chinese Restaurant at 9 Duke Street, Formby; rated on April 7
• Rated 5: Shanti Restaurant at 124b Church Road, Formby; rated on April 7
• Rated 5: Bernies Deli at 14/15 Tree View Court, Maghull, Merseyside; rated on April 6
• Rated 5: Tulay Turkish Restaurant at 117-119 South Road, Waterloo, Merseyside; rated on April 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: St Oswalds Church Hall at St Oswalds Church Centre, Ronald Ross Avenue, Netherton; rated on April 21
• Rated 5: The Marsh Harrier at Fylde Road, Southport, Merseyside; rated on April 21
• Rated 5: Hillside Golf Club at Hastings Road, Birkdale, Merseyside; rated on April 13
• Rated 5: Jawbone Tavern at 12 Litherland Road, Bootle; rated on April 12
• Rated 5: Royal Birkdale Golf Club at Waterloo Road, Birkdale; rated on April 12
• Rated 5: The Windmill at 12-14 Seabank Road, Southport, Merseyside; rated on April 12
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Cleopatra Pizza and Kebab House at 5-7 West Street, Southport; rated on April 21
• Rated 5: Sahara Takeaway at 74 Manchester Road, Southport; rated on April 20
• Rated 5: Momtaj at 148 College Road, Crosby; rated on April 13
• Rated 5: Subway at 6 Eastbank Street, Southport; rated on April 7