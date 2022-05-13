Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 11 Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Pavilion at Former Tourist Information Centre, 112 Lord Street, Southport; rated on May 11
• Rated 5: St Andrews Church (Luncheon Club) at St Andrews C Of E Church, Damfield Lane, Maghull, Merseyside; rated on May 5
• Rated 5: The Oasis at Mornington Building Southport College, Mornington Road, Southport; rated on May 4
• Rated 5: Caffe Pausa (Dunelm Mill) at 4 Switch Island Leisure Park, Dunnings Bridge Road, Netherton, Merseyside; rated on April 29
• Rated 5: Hoghton Coffee Lounge Ltd at 11c Hoghton Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on April 28
• Rated 5: Chung Lok Restaurant at 156-158 Linacre Road, Litherland, Merseyside; rated on April 27
• Rated 5: Costa Drive Thru at Aintree Racecourse Retail Park, Topham Drive, Aintree; rated on April 27
• Rated 5: Pizza Hut Restaurant at Pizza Hut, Topham Drive, Aintree; rated on April 27
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Wetherspoons at 93-97 Lord Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on May 4
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Roberts Sandwich Bar at 28 Station Road, Ainsdale, Merseyside; rated on May 5
• Rated 5: The Good Catch at 2 The Bridle, Montagu Road, Formby; rated on May 5