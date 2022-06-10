Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 12 Sefton establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Don Luigi at 31 Church Road, Formby, Merseyside; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: Edinburgh Woollen Mill Ltd at 143-153 Lord Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: Arden Cafe at 75 Eastbank Street, Southport; rated on June 7

• Rated 5: Make Lunch Club - Ainsdale at Station Road, Ainsdale, Southport; rated on May 31

• Rated 5: Rose Tea Room of Birkdale at 3 Weld Parade, Birkdale, Merseyside; rated on May 27

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Gigi's Bar & Lounge at 1 Bath Street, Southport; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: The Queens Nook at 81 Liverpool Road, Crosby; rated on June 7

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Formby Greggs (Euro Garages Ltd) at Bp Service Station, Southport Road, Formby; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: Papa Johns at Unit 1, Ribble Buildings, Lord Street, Southport; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: Redgate Contemporary Indian Cuisine at 7 Redgate, Formby; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: The Chicken Shop at 147 Eastbank Street, Southport; rated on June 7