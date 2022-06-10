Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 12 Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Don Luigi at 31 Church Road, Formby, Merseyside; rated on June 8
• Rated 5: Edinburgh Woollen Mill Ltd at 143-153 Lord Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on June 8
• Rated 5: Arden Cafe at 75 Eastbank Street, Southport; rated on June 7
• Rated 5: Make Lunch Club - Ainsdale at Station Road, Ainsdale, Southport; rated on May 31
• Rated 5: Rose Tea Room of Birkdale at 3 Weld Parade, Birkdale, Merseyside; rated on May 27
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Gigi's Bar & Lounge at 1 Bath Street, Southport; rated on June 8
• Rated 5: The Queens Nook at 81 Liverpool Road, Crosby; rated on June 7
Takeaways
Plus five ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Formby Greggs (Euro Garages Ltd) at Bp Service Station, Southport Road, Formby; rated on June 8
• Rated 5: Papa Johns at Unit 1, Ribble Buildings, Lord Street, Southport; rated on June 8
• Rated 5: Redgate Contemporary Indian Cuisine at 7 Redgate, Formby; rated on June 8
• Rated 5: The Chicken Shop at 147 Eastbank Street, Southport; rated on June 7
• Rated 5: Fylde Fish Bar at 39 Weld Road, Birkdale; rated on May 27