Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 16 Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Auberge Brasserie at 1b-3 Seabank Road, Southport; rated on July 11

• Rated 5: Copper Kettle Coffee Shop at 149 St Johns Road, Waterloo, Merseyside; rated on July 6

• Rated 5: The White House at Southport Municipal Golf Cours, Park Road West, Southport, Merseyside; rated on July 6

• Rated 5: Wright's Diner at 54-56 Nevill Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on July 6

• Rated 5: HSE Redgrave Court at Redgrave Court, Merton Road, Bootle; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: Bistrot Verite at 7 Liverpool Road, Birkdale; rated on June 28

• Rated 5: The Bun Club at 160 Duke Street, Southport; rated on June 28

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Mavericks at 671 Lord Street, Southport; rated on July 6

• Rated 5: The Alexandra at 194-196 Marsh Lane, Bootle, Merseyside; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: Petite Verite at 9 Liverpool Road, Birkdale; rated on June 28

• Rated 5: Paul's Bar L22 at 61 St Johns Road, Waterloo, Merseyside; rated on June 21

• Rated 5: Neptune Beerhouse at 23-27 Liverpool Road North, Maghull; rated on June 15

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Real Taste at 33 Hawthorne Road, Bootle, Merseyside; rated on July 12

• Rated 5: The Brothers Fish Bar at 84 Linacre Lane, Bootle, Merseyside; rated on July 12

• Rated 5: George & Angelas at 58 College Road, Crosby; rated on June 30

