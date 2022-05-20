Liverpool University Hospitals Trust cares for 49 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 49 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on May 17 was down from 64 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 66% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 144.

Across England there were 5,733 people in hospital with Covid as of May 17, with 173 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 61% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 42%.