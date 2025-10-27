A Merseyside village described as a ‘little oasis away from the rough and tumble of city life’ has been left reeling by a decision to remove its Amazon InPost locker.

Despite local people’s evident love of Melling, between Aintree and Kirkby, there seems to be a growing disquiet that it’s been forgotten about, and a recent decision to remove its Amazon InPost locker has been described as the ‘straw that broke the camel’s back’.

So to find out more, the LDRS visited the village earlier this week and asked people what its like to live there and what concerns they may have.

Vicci Rimmer run s the MRCA community club on Waddicar Lane | LDRS

The border of Melling Village begins just after you cross the bridge over the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, and when the LDRS arrived, the place was bathed in a warm, autumnal sunshine. We walked past the first landmark, The Horse and Jockey pub, and a few shops, and headed towards the local social club to meet the manager of Melling Residents Community Association (MRCA), Vicci Rimmer.

Vicci has raised her children in the village, and like everyone we spoke to in Melling, Vicci only has positive things to say about the community and the people who live there. However, she also points to a lack of investment in the village and the removal of vital services, which she said is starting to cause some unrest amongst local people.

Vicci said: “There’s not much in the community and we have issues with the post office because it’s either not open or there’s massive queues. So I looked into getting an parcel locker installed, but the council have said we have to remove it which has become a bit of a lightning rod.”

The Leeds and Liverpool Canal runs through Melling | LDRS

Vicci is referring to a retrospective planning application for an Amazon InPost locker outside the local social club, which was rejected by Sefton Council. The council said it refused the proposal due to the potential impact on highway safety, but according to Vicci, this is not a reasonable explanation.

She said: “Let’s be real here for a second, this is a post box not a palletised freight depot.

“We gave the council everything they asked, but the highways got involved and the application was rejected. That’s not a big deal in itself, but people have seen things taken away from the village, so we all wanted this small thing just to help with deliveries.

“A lot of people in the village are using it and everyone says its really helpful, but now it’s getting removed, and it’s sort of become the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Over the last two years Melling has seen several vital services closed down, prompting calls for more investment in infrastructure. In 2022, the Waddicar Farm Nursery closed down and, according to Vicci, is a perfect example of the ongoing issues in Melling, she said: “As a social club we really try and reach out and open our doors to the community.

“We’ve been hiring out the hall to child minders so the kids can come together because there’s no other facilities for big nurseries in Melling.

“It’s an example of the community seeing something taken away and then stepping in to cater for a real need. That’s what’s annoying about the InPost locker, because it feels like the council and other organisations are working against us, rather than for us.

“The best example, and one which has really upset people here, is the loss of the GP Surgery, so it means we now have even less local facilities. We have one primary school, a pub, a few shops and a chippy but not much else and public transport here is almost impossible.

“There’s no train station and the buses are very unpredictable, and frustrations build up and people start to worry.”

Melling Parish Council notice board and The Horse and Jockey pub in Melling Village | LDRS

Melling Surgery was permanently closed down in 2023 and all of its 2,500 registered patients were advised to register at other practices, including the medical centre in Tower Hill, Kirkby.

Responding to the closure of Melling Surgery, NHS Cheshire and Merseyside said it understands the concerns of residents, adding: ““The practice has remained committed to supporting patients by providing transport for those who are unable to attend face-to-face appointments at Tower Hill.”

Melling Surgery was permanently closed in 2023 | LDRS

However, some people said they feel cut-off from medical care and no longer have access to a GP, describing Tower Hill as ‘very difficult’ to get to, especially for non-drivers and elderly people.

We walk over to the empty site of Melling Surgery and encounter Jan Brownlow who said she was a patient before it was shut down, and is now registered in Tower Hill.

Jan Brownlow is originally from south Liverpool but is settled in Melling | LDRS

Jan shares of a lot of the concerns raised by Vicci: “Melling is lovely but I worry about not being able to drive in the future and being trapped here.

“I had a knee replacement last year, and I felt completely cut off. There is a lot of elderly people in this area and depleting public services so there is a lot of genuine concern.

“It’s a strange one, because Melling is better than it ever was, but it’s still not there. I didn’t grow up here but visited my auntie when I was a child and there was nothing here back then, even Kirkby wasn’t built so it was just fields.

“But things changed and we did have a local doctor, and you did have local shops. A some of that’s gone now.

“The council are putting in new houses and I support new house building because there’s a shortage, but the council are not putting in the infrastructure to ensure the community is fully functioning.

“There are a lot of good people in Melling and positive things going on, like the social club, and the real infrastructure here is the people helping other people.”

As we say goodbye to Jan, we walk along Waddicar Lane back towards the canal, and pop in to speak to Sarah Powell who has run Village Alterations for the last 13 years. Sarah also lived in Melling and raised three children here, but has now moved out of the village and cites the depleting services as one of the reasons.

Sarah Powell from Village Alterations | LDRS

Sarah said: “We moved to Lydiate and the transport links are 100 times better, there’s a doctor’s and more schools. But it was a big thing for me to know my children had access to the things they wanted access to without me having to take them.

“There’s so many positives about Melling and its such a lovely place to live and the people are great, it’s a really friendly and welcoming community, but there is a sense the village is becoming less connected to the rest of the region and it would be great to see that being addressed.”

Responding to some of the concerns raised by the people we spoke to, a spokesperson for Sefton Council said it values the perspectives of all residents and always takes them into account when making its decisions.

In relation to the Inpost facility, the spokesperson added: “After careful consideration the retrospective application was refused based on concerns that this would have a considerable detrimental impact on the highway and highway safety.

“This means, plainly, it would negatively impact residents of Melling if it remained in place. Should the applicant wish to submit a future proposal which demonstrates that those concerns of Melling residents can be suitably addressed then it can be considered.”