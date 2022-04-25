One more death recorded in Sefton

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Sefton.
The dashboard shows 1,055 people had died in the area by April 25 (Monday) – up from 1,054 on Friday.
They were among 24,240 deaths recorded across the North West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Sefton.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.
A total of 151,005 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 25 (Monday) – up from 150,711 on Friday.