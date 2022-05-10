One more death recorded in Sefton

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Sefton.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 4:25 pm

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Sefton.

A total of 1,067 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 10 (Tuesday) – up from 1,066 on Monday.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter

They were among 24,651 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Sefton.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

A total of 153,676 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 10 (Tuesday) – up from 153,404 on Monday.