One more death recorded in Sefton

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Sefton.
A total of 1,073 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 31 (Tuesday) – up from 1,072 on Monday.
They were among 24,917 deaths recorded across the North West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Sefton.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 155,380 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 31 (Tuesday) – up from 155,270 on Monday.