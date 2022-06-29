One more death recorded in Sefton

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Sefton.
A total of 1,080 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 29 (Wednesday) – up from 1,079 on Tuesday.
They were among 25,124 deaths recorded across the North West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Sefton.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 156,882 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 29 (Wednesday) – up from 156,765 on Tuesday.