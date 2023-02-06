Road closures: eight for Sefton drivers this week

Drivers in and around Sefton will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Sefton will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 9pm October 12 2022 to 5am October 12 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone to Netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5036, from 9.30am February 7 to 3.30pm February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, works on footway and verge from Boundary Road to Switch Island for trial holes.

• A5036, from 8am to 5pm on February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Netherton Way to Switch Island lane closures due to general maintenance works.

• A5036, from 9pm February 12 to 5am February 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 westbound, Copy Lane to Netherton Way lane one and carriageway closure due to drainage works.

• A5036, from 8am February 13 to 6am February 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 both directions Aintree to Seaforth - carriageway closure for electrical works.

• A5036, from 8pm February 16 to 6am February 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 both directions Aintree to Seaforth - carriageway closure for electrical works.

• A5036, from 8pm February 17 to 6am February 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 both directions Aintree to Seaforth - carriageway closure for electrical works.

• A5036, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 both directions Aintree to Seaforth - carriageway closure for electrical works.