Road closures: five for Sefton drivers this week

Drivers in and around Sefton will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 9.30am June 6 to 3.30pm July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, junction of Hawthorne Road lane closure due to maintenance works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5036, from 4am June 27 to 6.30am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 FROM J A5038 TO J A5090 SW works on footway outside No 30 - 53.

• A5036, from 8pm June 28 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Crosby Road Roundabout Seaforth to Kirkstone Road Litherland - Lane closure for inspection/survey.

• A5036, from 7pm June 30 to 5am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 northbound, LN1 closure from Netherton pub to kirkstone road - Lane closure for Structure - New/Reconstruction.

• A5036, from 7am to 5pm on July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, switch to copy lane - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).