Road closures: five for Sefton drivers this week

Drivers in and around Sefton will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 9.30am July 28 to 3.30pm August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 FROM J A5038 TO J A5090 SW works on footway outside No 30 - 53.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M57, from 9pm August 2 to 5am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, j6 to switch island - Lane closure for inspection/survey.

• A5036, from 7am to 3.30pm on August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, switch to copy lane - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

• M58, from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 eastbound and westbound, J3 to J1 - Lane closure for inspection/survey.

• A5036, from 10pm August 10 to 6am August 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 FROM J A5207 TO J A5038 westbound, carriageway closure due to works on the Telecommunications Mast.