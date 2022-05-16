Road closures: four for Sefton drivers this week

Drivers in and around Sefton will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 9.30am May 4 to 3.30pm August 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 FROM J A5207 TO J A5038 southbound, carriageway closure due to Emergency works by BT.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5036, from 7am May 21 to 5pm May 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Netherton Way to Switch Island lane closures due to general maintenance works.

• A5036, from 9pm May 23 to 5am May 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 westbound, junction 1 to Switch Island, M57 northbound, junction 6 to switch Island, A5036 eastbound and westbound, - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

• A5036, from 7am to 5pm on May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Seaforth roundabout and Netherton Road lane closures due to general maintenance.