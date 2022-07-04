Road closures: one for Sefton drivers this week

Drivers in and around Sefton will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 7pm June 30 to 5am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 northbound, LN1 closure from Netherton pub to kirkstone road - Lane closure for Structure - New/Reconstruction.