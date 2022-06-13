Road closures: seven for Sefton drivers this week

Drivers in and around Sefton will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 9.30am June 6 to 3.30pm July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, junction of Hawthorne Road lane closure due to maintenance works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A59, from 8pm June 17 to 5am June 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 5 - seven lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

• A59, from 9pm June 19 to 5am June 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 westbound, junction 1 to Switch Island, M57 northbound, junction 6 to witch Island, - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

• A5036, from 7pm to 10pm on June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, between Princess Way roundabout and Hawthorne Road lane closure to manhole.

• M58, from 9pm June 21 to 5am June 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to switch Island - carriageway closure for Horticulture.

• M58, from 9pm June 23 to 5am June 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 eastbound, junction 1 to junction2 - carriageway closure for Horticulture.

• A59, from 9pm June 24 to 5am June 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 westbound, junction 3 to junction1 - carriageway closure for Horticulture.