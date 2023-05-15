Road closures: six for Sefton drivers this week

Drivers in and around Sefton will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.



And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 9pm May 14 to 5am May 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Docks to Hawthorne Rd - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• A5036, from 9pm May 14 to 5am May 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 westbound, Hawthorne Rd to Princess Way Rab - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• A5036, from 8pm April 17 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 both directions Park Lane to Netherton Way closure due to construction improvement.

• A5036, from 9pm October 12 2022 to 5am October 12 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone to Netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5036, from 7am to 5pm on May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Seaforth roundabout and Netherton Road lane closures due to general maintenance.

• A5036, from 9.30am May 24 to 3.30pm May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, Dunnings Bridge road lane closure due to maintenance works.

